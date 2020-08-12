United Way Has Unique School Supply Drive Opportunity

Today I spoke with Sam Switzer from United Way of central Minnesota about the great need for school supplies this year amid this everchanging climate involving the mix of at home learning with in class learning.

Normally during a school year, our students get some of their necessary supplies while in the classroom; this year, we are presented with a whole new way of trying to reach students that really need the extra help. Some families actually have to choose between buying their children school supplies, and having food on the table that day.

That's why they have come up with a few different options to make things easier for our future workers of America.

COLLECT SUPPLIES

Consider holding a school supply drive at your office. Items can be dropped off at the United Way office. Please contact Mary Krippner to set up a time to deliver: mkrippner@unitedwayhelps.org, or 320.223.7991

The items most needed are:

Pencils

Notebooks

Folders

Pencil box

24 count crayons

12 count color pencils

Markers

Glue sticks

Scissors

Ruler

Pencil sharpener

MAKE A PURCHASE THROUGH IMPACKS

Impacks has pledged to donate a supply kit for every five kits purchased. Please consider purchasing a supply kit for a family in need today. You can purchase Full, Half or Quarter filled packs for students by clicking HERE.

MAKE A DONATION

Finally, if you're super busy and the easiest way for you to help is to make a financial donation, simply click HERE.