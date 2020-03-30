United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Helping Central Minnesotans

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking for a way to help our fellow central Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Central Minnesota has established a relief fund.

CEO Larry Olness says its been up and running for nearly two weeks already. He says they established the fund to help people who need financial help quickly, oftentimes in 24 hours or less. Olness says one area that they are offering help is to daycare providers.

If they are providing childcare that is over and above what they are doing, or if they have seen a loss of revenue because of folks staying at home, we want to make sure they continue the service or expand the service.

Olness says they are also helping our local food shelves as they see an increase in activity.

You can make a donation in one of three ways either online at unitedwayhelps.org, text "C19" to 85511, or you can mail a check to their offices at 921 1st Street N, St. Cloud, MN, 56303.