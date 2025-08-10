Art, Music, And Fun Await At The St. Cloud Art Crawl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can see a wide array of artistic expression at an annual event this week. The St. Cloud Downtown Art Crawl returns on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Art Crawl will have over 100 local artists, vendors, live performances, and more throughout the downtown area. West St. Germain and 5th Avenue, as well as 7th Avenue North, will be closed to traffic to create a walkable area filled with art and entertainment.
What kind of live performances will there be and is there anything for kids?
There will be live music, belly dancers, a community weaving project, live drawings, and so much more. Plus, for kids, there is the "Make and Take Splatter Art" from Emotion in Motion at the Great River Children's Museum from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Art Crawl Event Chair Kathy Copa says the Art Crawl is a fantastic way to experience the vibrant creativity of St. Cloud, and they are thrilled to bring the commnunity together for an incredible evening celebrating local talent. The downtown Art Crawl is free to attend.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker