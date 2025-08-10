ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can see a wide array of artistic expression at an annual event this week. The St. Cloud Downtown Art Crawl returns on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Art Crawl will have over 100 local artists, vendors, live performances, and more throughout the downtown area. West St. Germain and 5th Avenue, as well as 7th Avenue North, will be closed to traffic to create a walkable area filled with art and entertainment.

What kind of live performances will there be and is there anything for kids?

There will be live music, belly dancers, a community weaving project, live drawings, and so much more. Plus, for kids, there is the "Make and Take Splatter Art" from Emotion in Motion at the Great River Children's Museum from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Art Crawl Event Chair Kathy Copa says the Art Crawl is a fantastic way to experience the vibrant creativity of St. Cloud, and they are thrilled to bring the commnunity together for an incredible evening celebrating local talent. The downtown Art Crawl is free to attend.

