Remember When a Frozen Caveman Showed Up in a Minnesota Park?

Remember this big news event from January 2021? What appeared to be a frozen caveman, this art installation popped up in Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

Named Zug Zug, the caveman was encased in plexiglass for parkgoers to investigate as they walked through.

WCCO news reported that Zug Zug's artists were Zach Schumack, Ian Molloy-Busse, Harry Hausk, and Gunnar Gapko. The crew made this art piece for a local awards show. Zach Schumack is known for his creative art pieces and is the artist behind Leonic Experiential Builders:

The goal of Leonic is to provide a one of a kind experience in every project we work on. Whether that be turning an old piece of discarded wood into a masterful art installation, creating a unique design for residences or commercial properties, or designing and building event spaces.

Zug Zug had been living in Zach's garage since the awards show he was created for, but Zach thought it would be fun for other people to see him too, so he set the piece up in the park.

The caveman's body is actually a mannequin that artist Ian Molly-Busse made look hyper-realistic. The plexiglass and epoxy resin is hard to see through clearly, but if you look closely you'll notice that Zug is even carrying his trusty tomahawk. The artists set up Zug Zug in the park hoping it sparked people to get outside and engage with the art piece, and nature itself.

Zug Zug didn't show up in 2022, but here's hoping we get to see him again someday, maybe even at a different location in Minnesota.