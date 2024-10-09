The Weekender Gets An Early Start On Halloween Costumes
As Halloween approaches you can take advantage of the cooler weather and have some friends over on Saturday for National Costume Swap Day. Make a party of it and save some Halloween cash by trading costumes for your kids or yourself. The Weekender has an array of different ideas for you from making your own witches broom to viewing some art to fun for the kids. Get out and enjoy while you can because as we all know, winter is coming. If you would like your event included ]in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Spooky Kids SocialSt. Cloud
Get the kids out on Sunday for some fun and games. The 180 Degrees Youth Shelter is hosting their Spooky, Kooky, Social. They will have pumpkin painting, bounce house, face painting, lawn games, a bake sale and more. It is FREE to attend but they do ask for a donation of a stick of deorderant for teens in the shelter.
Sunday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Downtown Art CrawlSt. Cloud
Enjoy the lovely outdoor fall weather and take in some outdoor color with the Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl. 22 venues will feature art from 36 artists. Visit some old favorites and maybe discover some new ones as you visit shops, take in some art, and explore downtown St. Cloud.
Friday: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- 3
Make Your Own Witches BroomSt. Cloud
In the spirit of Halloween have you ever wanted to make your own witches broom? Sunday is your chance with Twin Flame Crystals and Witchery as they host a Witch Broom Forage. In the class, participants will go out into nature foraging for the base for their broom as well as herbs to use in it. Then you will return to the store to assemble your own personal broom. Twin Flame Crystals will supply all the things necessary for assembling the broom, you just need to bring a basket for the foraging portion. You need to sign up because they say they will send you the foraging location a day or two before the event.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m.
- 4
Fresh Traditions Fashion ShowSt. Paul
10 designers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Thailand will showcase their fashions at the 17th Annual Fresh Traditions Fashion Show. The show’s theme is “Bloom” and will feature Hmong-inspired fusion fashion, culture, and art. There will also be handmade crafts at a vendor’s marketplace before the show. The arts and crafts expo runs from 2:00 – 7:30 p.m. and the fashion show takes place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Tickets for the fashion show are $70.
Saturday: 2:00 – 9:00 p.m.
- 5
Twin Cities Bridal ShowSt. Paul
Couples looking to have some fun while planning their special day can head down to the Twin Cities Bridal Show on Sunday. The friendly, fast, and fun event is a way for couples to connect with wedding professionals and be inspired to plan and design their dream day. You can take advantage of the Beauty Bar, take pictures in the Minnesota Bride magazine photo booth, and view the wedding inspiration station. The $20 ticket includes admission to the show a tote bag, a friendship bracelet, the newest issue of Minnesota Bride Magazine, and more. Take your partner, your whole wedding party, or your family and make a fun day out of planning your wedding.
Sunday: 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.