The Weekender Gets An Early Start On Halloween Costumes

3

In the spirit of Halloween have you ever wanted to make your own witches broom? Sunday is your chance with Twin Flame Crystals and Witchery as they host a Witch Broom Forage. In the class, participants will go out into nature foraging for the base for their broom as well as herbs to use in it. Then you will return to the store to assemble your own personal broom. Twin Flame Crystals will supply all the things necessary for assembling the broom, you just need to bring a basket for the foraging portion. You need to sign up because they say they will send you the foraging location a day or two before the event.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m.