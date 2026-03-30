ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can start your Easter Weekend off in a colorful way on Friday in downtown St. Cloud. The annual Art Crawl will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. It is the first of three art crawls scheduled for this year.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says it is a great way to explore all downtown has to offer:

"Artists crawled all throughout downtown, so grab the team, get down there, grab something to eat, and enjoy the Midwest art that gets to be displayed."

The event will feature over 50 artists displaying their work inside shops along St. Germain Street. Thompson says there is a chance the art could move outside:

"If it happens to be an absolutely beautiful day, the artist does have the ability to go out onto the sidewalk and display, but we do not program the street for the April one just because, I mean, unless you have a crystal ball, who knows what's gonna happen with that weather situation."

Right now, the forecast for Friday is for cloudy skies with a chance for mixed precipitation and a high of 42 degrees. The other two Art Crawls for 2026 will take place on August 14th and October 9th, and all are free to attend.

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