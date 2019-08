ST. CLOUD -- More than 30 area venues took part in the biggest art crawl of the summer. The third Downtown Art Crawl of the year was held Friday night in St. Cloud.

The event ran from the Press Bar to Jules Bistro along both sides of West St. Germain Street and featured local artists, food, and plenty of live music.

There is still one more art crawl coming up to end the 2019 season. That will be held on October 18th.