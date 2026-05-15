This is your guide to Central Minnesota city festivals.

St. Cloud - Granite City Days

June 24-28 - The event includes the Granite City Days Parade at 10am on Saturday June 27. The Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State will take place on Thursday June 25 from 11am-7pm.

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Sartell - Summerfest

June 13 - The Sartell Summerfest parade will take place along Riverside Avenue starting at 10am Saturday June 13.

Sauk Rapids - River Days

June 25-27 - The Rock the Riverside Concert kicks off the 3-day festival on Thursday June 25. The Rapids River Days Parade will take place Friday June 26. The Food Fest will happen Saturday June 27.

Waite Park - Spass Tag/Family Fun Fest

June 8-12 - Family Fun Fest events include a medallion hunt, carnival games, kids day inflatables and more.

St. Augusta - Parish Festival

June 29 - 10am-6pm - St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Festival. Events include polka mass, live music, bingo and quilt auction.

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Foley - Fun Days

June 12-17 - Foley Fun Days events include a 5K and kids 1K and Grand Parade.

St. Joseph - Joe Town Rocks

July 3-4 - Joetown Rocks includes live music, games, quilt auction and vendors and fireworks on July 3. 4th of July parade on July 4. This event is hosted by the Church of St. Joseph.

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Albany - Heritage Days

July 31-August 1 - Albany Heritage Days include a softball tournament, parade, music and tractor displays.

Avon - Spunktacular Days

June 19-20 - Spunktacular Days include a parade, craft fair, and live music and the Lake Wobegon Trail Head.

Cold Spring - Hometown Pride Days

July 24-26 - Hometown Pride Days includes garage sales, live music, kid zone games and Cars by the Creek Show.

Richmond - River Lake Days

July 16-18 - River Lake Days include a parade, garage sales, flea market, bingo and 5K and 10K runs.

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Paynesville - Town & Country Days

June 18-20 - Town & Country Days include parade, carnival and live music.

Kimball - Kimball Days

August 3-9 - Kimball Days include medallion hunt, parade, vendors, craft fair, and lions club 5K walk/run.

Royalton - Platte River Day

July 25 - Platte River Day events includes a 5K run/walk and car and bike show.

Rice - Rice Days

August 15 - 9am - Event includes parade, vendors & community activities.

St. Stephen - Church Festival

Monday September 7 - Featuring a chicken and ham dinner, games, and a grand raffle

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Gilman - Gilman Days

Saturday July 25 - Event includes softball tournament, live music, Hillbilly 5K and Tractor pull.

Annandale - 4th of July Celebration

July 4 - Event includes parade starting at 10am. This will be the 137th annual 4th of July parade in Annandale.

Freeport - Sacred Heart Parish Festival

Sunday July 19 - Event includes a parade, food and community activities.

Melrose - Melrose Riverfest

June 24-28 - Melrose Riverfest will be at Sauk River Park. Events include a parade on June 27, a beer garden, food booths and live music.