Sartell Summerfest Returns For 31st Year
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell is ready to kick off summer with a slew of fun activities.
The 31st Annual Sartell Summerfest is bringing back all your favorites like the city-wide garage sale taking place Wednesday through Saturday, Libertyville featuring games, prizes, inflatables, and more from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at city hall on Friday, the Granite Logistics Parade on Saturday along Riverside Avenue, and of course the Great River Bowl & Partners Pub Street Dance Saturday night.
New to Summerfest this year is the "Makin' Mirth Scavenger Hunt" where you need to solve clues to find the next Sartell destination with a prize going to the team that finishes the fastest. Use this link to see the full Sartell Summerfest list of activities.
