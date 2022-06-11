Summerfest Returns to Sartell on a Sunny Saturday [PHOTOS]

SARTELL -- Sartell Summerfest is back in full force this weekend, and so are the crowds. This is the first time the event has happened in its regular format since 2019.

Everything kicked off Saturday morning with the Granite Logistics Parade at 10:00 a.m. Floats, cars, and performers started at the District Service Center and traveled up 3rd Avenue North, 4th Street North, 2nd Avenue North, and 7th Street North to Riverview Intermediate School.

Then, the fun continued at Libertyville from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. over at Sartell City Hall. The family fun event featured bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting, and a free BBQ.

Summerfest wraps up Saturday night with the citywide street dance at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

