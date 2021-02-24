Granite City Days, Sartell Summerfest Returning this Summer

ST. CLOUD/SARTELL -- You can add a couple more city celebrations to your list of things to do this summer.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Granite City Days is back on as of now. The dates are set for June 24th through the 27th. Typical Granite City Days events usually include the Lemonade Arts Festival at St. Cloud State University, the Liberty Block Party, and a parade.

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says his city's Summerfest is also coming back June 11th through the 13th.

Both events were canceled last summer due to COVID-19 concerns.

Earlier we told you Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids and Foley Fun Days also announced a return this year. Both of those events are also held in June.

However, Waite Park's Family Fest has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Get our free mobile app