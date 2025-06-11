TSM STC TSM STC loading...

It is time once again for The Weekender and there is a whole slew of fun actitivities going on in the St Cloud Area. Town festivals are in full bloom with Waite Park's Family Fun Fest, Sartell's Summerfest, and Foley's Fun Days. The Rox are back home for games Saturday - Tuesday, and there is the Wild West Show featuring Neal McCoy in Richmond. Oh, and don't forget about ZZ Top, Chicago, and the Bare Naked Ladies at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

Check out The Weekenders top picks below for this Father's Day Weekend and remember to do something nice for dad. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

Photo by Anna Sullivan on Unsplash Photo by Anna Sullivan on Unsplash loading...

Get a sweet treat with your dad on Friday at Crossroad Center. Bring your dad, grandpa, uncle, Big Brother, or any father figure and create a donut-themed craft, and enjoy a donut together too. Show your dad or father figure how much you care with this family-friendly event for all ages. The event is free, but crafts are while supplies last. Donuts for Dad will be by the Food Court Entrance.

Friday: 2:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

If donuts aren’t your thing, you can still celebrate all things dad Saturday morning at Lake George. The 29th Annual Celebration of Fatherhood has it all: crafts, an obstacle course, face painting, free books, vehicles, and an infant toddler area. The event is free to attend, but will be rescheduled if it rains.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Automobile Manufactures Debut Latest Models At Los Angeles Auto Show Getty Images loading...

Ever see those motorbikes that look like a two-seat open-top car traveling low to the ground? Those are called slingshots, and you can check out a wide array of them Saturday at the 4th Annual Slingshot Show at Mies Outland in St. Cloud. You can check out stock bikes to insanely customized, and join in a ride if you have your own. There will also be a BBQ food truck, outdoor games, prizes, and more. The event is free to attend.

Saturday: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Supreme Court To Hear Copyright Case Involving The Reselling Goods Made Overseas Photo Credit: Getty Images loading...

Outdoor Market - St. Cloud

Big deals and fun for all can be had at the St. Cloud VFW on Saturday. Post 428 is hosting an outdoor market. There will be stands of all kinds with crafts, food items, sports jerseys, and more. There will be inflatables for the kids and lunch available on site from 3rd Street Brewhouse. All proceeds benefit local veterans.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Ensemble Intersection via Facebook. PHOTO courtesy of Ensemble Intersection via Facebook. loading...

A new chamber choir will make its St. Cloud debut this weekend with a free concert. Ensemble Intersection features local, regional, and student vocalists with professional artists from across the country to bring a unique program of choral music all are sure to enjoy. The group is under the direction of Dr. Bradley Miller from the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University. The concert is at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Saturday: 3:00 p.m.

