RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Nashville recording artist Neal McCoy will be in central Minnesota next weekend.

The 17th annual Wild Creek Entertainers Wild West Show is next Friday, June 13th, and Saturday, June 14th, at El Rancho Manana in Richmond.

Promoter Mark Winter says the weekend will include a western show with live action entertainment, as well as the world's largest firing rifle, which they'll shoot at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and again that evening.

National artist Neal McCoy will be here to end the evening. Before he goes on stage, he wants us to shoot that gun in front of him on stage, so right before he starts singing, we'll be shooting that thing off. It will be just about dark when that gun goes off, so you'll see the flames and the fire.

Winter says they've got about 40 craft and food vendors.

Live music starts on Friday night from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. On Saturday, live music starts at noon. Headliner Neal McCoy will be on stage from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Country Thunder In Twin Lakes, Wisconsin - Day 2 Rick Diamond loading...

If you buy your tickets before this Saturday, June 7th, weekend passes are $25 for adults, $5 for kids under 16.

You can also buy tickets at a discounted price on The Value Connection.

Get our free mobile app

Wild Creek Entertainers are based in Central Minnesota.

They'll also be performing in St. Joseph on the 4th of July and at Albany Pioneer Days this fall.

READ RELATED ARTICLES