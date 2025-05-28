ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With just a little over a week to go for the live event, the six community dancers and their professional partners are polishing up their routines for the annual Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live.

They'll be on stage performing on Monday, June 9th, at the College of St. Benedict.

One of the community dancers this year is Angie Hill. She works at Minnesota Concrete Products.

She says she said yes to being a part of the program because she loves to volunteer, and dancing is in her genes.

When I grew up, my grandpa was a huge dancer; he owned a ballroom, and he had us learn the polka, and waltz, and all of that kind of stuff. He has since passed, but I thought he would be very proud of it. And, it's just something that I could do to give back.

The charity Hill has selected Anna Marie's Alliance as the charity she is raising money for.

She held a mud volleyball tournament as a fundraiser.

Hill says it's been a lot of work, but the experience has been worth it.

Overall, this event brings to light your charity. It's been fun learning to dance. One of my friends who did it in the past said it's a once-in-a-lifetime event. I'm glad I did it.

Hill's professional dance partner is Michael Adams, who is a first-time pro in the competition. They are dancing The Hussle.

The dancers will be judged on both how much money they raise as well as their dancing ability.

Sixty percent of their final score is based on fundraising dollars, and 40 percent is based on the dancing score. The first-place prize is an additional $15,000, the second-place prize is $10,000, and the third-place prize is $5,000.

The cost to attend the event is $90 for VIP tickets and $25 for General Admission tickets. The social hour starts at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

All six of this year's community dancers have been featured on the WJON News @ Noon Show.

In 2024, the Women's Fund Dancing With Our Stars event raised over $463,000 to support girls, women experiencing adversity, and elder women.

