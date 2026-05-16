UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain and thunder early Sunday morning will be followed by a period of dryness during the daylight hours.

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Strong-to-severe storms are expected to develop late Sunday afternoon into the evening. All hazards will be possible with the greatest threat for tornadoes and large hail exceeding 2" in diameter across southwestern Minnesota.

St. Cloud could see up to 2 inches of rain between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

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We've had just 0.16 inches of rain so far in May, which is 1.53 inches below normal. For the spring months of March, April, and May combined, we're just over an inch below normal. And, for the year-to-date, we're nearly 1.75 inches of precipitation below normal.