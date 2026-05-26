Cold Spring Golf Tournament Promises Prizes and Surprises for Everyone
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Golfing enthusiasts are running out of time to sign up for a popular tournament. The deadline to register for the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Golf Tournament is Friday. The four-person team, 18-hole scramble tourney has more than just golf. There will be awards, prizes, a silent auction, and a 50-50 raffle as well.
There is a maximum of 32 four-player teams in the tournament.
Chamber Administrator Vienna Meyers says there is some added fun at each hole as well:
"Oh, they like to keep those a secret cause they love to pull fun ones out every year. Actually, the one that's probably the best is there is a putting tournament, like a putting chance to putt to win a vehicle from that's being donated by Schwieters Chevrolet."
Meyers says you don't have to be a golfer to have a good time at the tourney.
The tourney takes place at the River Oaks Golf Club.
She says they have a Survival Kit you can add on for $60 to help you out of some rough spots:
"Within the Survival Kit, it includes 8 Mulligans, for each player, it gets two penalties, free replays of shots, one string so that you can measure and do all those fun things, a foot wedge, and a ball throw, so a chance to reposition your shot."
Meyers says, besides the kit, they have a Skins add-on as well. The cost for the tourney is $400 per four-player team and includes the golf, a cart, a boxed lunch, and a goodie bag. The tournament takes place on June 5th with an 11:00 a.m. shotgun start.
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