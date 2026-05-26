COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Golfing enthusiasts are running out of time to sign up for a popular tournament. The deadline to register for the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Golf Tournament is Friday. The four-person team, 18-hole scramble tourney has more than just golf. There will be awards, prizes, a silent auction, and a 50-50 raffle as well.

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

There is a maximum of 32 four-player teams in the tournament.

Chamber Administrator Vienna Meyers says there is some added fun at each hole as well:

"Oh, they like to keep those a secret cause they love to pull fun ones out every year. Actually, the one that's probably the best is there is a putting tournament, like a putting chance to putt to win a vehicle from that's being donated by Schwieters Chevrolet."

Meyers says you don't have to be a golfer to have a good time at the tourney.

The tourney takes place at the River Oaks Golf Club.

She says they have a Survival Kit you can add on for $60 to help you out of some rough spots:

"Within the Survival Kit, it includes 8 Mulligans, for each player, it gets two penalties, free replays of shots, one string so that you can measure and do all those fun things, a foot wedge, and a ball throw, so a chance to reposition your shot."

Meyers says, besides the kit, they have a Skins add-on as well. The cost for the tourney is $400 per four-player team and includes the golf, a cart, a boxed lunch, and a goodie bag. The tournament takes place on June 5th with an 11:00 a.m. shotgun start.

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer