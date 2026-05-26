DARWIN (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire started in a building in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 252000 block of Meeker County Road 24 in Darwin Township.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies responded and found a large shop in flames. The shop is owned by 62-year-old Julie Johnson-Reeck. Sixty-one-year-old Kurt Jackson of Bloomington was at the shop working on a motorcycle at the time of the fire. Although initial injuries reported were minor, Jackson later requested to be taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital for observation.

The preliminary investigation revealed the fire started as gasoline was being drained from the motorcycle. The shop and its contents received major damage from the fire.