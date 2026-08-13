AUSTIN (WJON News) -- For the second time this week, a college wrestler in central Minnesota has been seriously hurt in a crash in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Dominic Mann of Kasson suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Mower County. Mann is a member of the St. Cloud State University wrestling team.

Mann's SUV and a semi were both traveling north on Highway 56 when they collided. Mann was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

The SCSU Wrestling Facebook page posted the following statement:

Our Husky wrestling family is coming together to ask for prayers for wrestler Dom Mann, who was involved in a serious car accident Tuesday evening. Right now, we ask that you please keep Dom, his family, and everyone who loves and cares for him in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the days ahead.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help Dom and his family with the medical and other expenses they may face in the days ahead.

The St. Cloud State University Wrestling page lists Mann as a Redshirt Freshman last season.

Previous story:

A wrestler on the St. John's University team was critically hurt in a rollover this week as well.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that the incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. on Monday in Blooming Prairie. Nineteen-year-old Bo Zwiener of Blooming Prairie was driving a pickup eastbound on Highway 30 when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

Read More: St. John's Wrestler Bo Zwiener Hurt In Blooming Prairie Crash |