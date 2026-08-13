ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is the latest government organization to discontinue the use of license plate reading cameras.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says they are discontinuing its service agreement with Flock Safety. Commander Ben Zawacki says they had been using grant money as part of a pilot project to test the cameras on a trial basis. The county would have had to commit taxpayer dollars to a new contract to continue using them.

Zawacki says "While they believe license plate readers can be a useful tool for public safety, there has been a growing backlash against how some agencies have used the data collected by the cameras."

He says they value their relationship with the community and don't want to erode the trust they have with them.

The sheriff's office has discontinued services with Flock and, as of Wednesday, has disabled the camera search capabilities. Up next will be cutting power to the cameras and removing them.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles