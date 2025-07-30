UPDATE: Boy Fatally Struck In Becker
BECKER (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the boy who died and the driver in a car versus bike crash on Monday. The Sheriff's office says the boy who died was 10-year-old Harrison Kaehler of Becker, and the driver of the SUV who hit him is 22-year-old Camryn Reid of Becker.
On Monday, Kaehler was riding his bike in Becker just before 8:00 a.m. when he was struck at Brenda Boulevard and Edgewood Street by Reid's SUV. Kaehler was pronounced dead at the scene. Reid remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
