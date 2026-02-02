Authorities Seek Help in Zimmerman Child Abduction Case
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with its investigation into a child abduction case in Zimmerman.
The sheriff's office is working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI regarding the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl.
Investigators say the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Bragg, had communicated with parents through social media, offering to provide nanny or daycare services. Authorities are asking anyone who hired Bragg as a nanny to contact them through the Minnesota BCA tipline.
The tip line can be reached by calling (651) 793-2465.
Bragg was arrested, and the girl was found alive hours after the January 21st abduction.
