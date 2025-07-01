Fire Damages Bailey Ray’s Roadhouse in Santiago

SANTIAGO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A popular central Minnesota bar and restaurant is closed after a Monday night fire.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a deputy and firefighters were called out to Bailey Ray's Roadhouse just after 10:30 p.m.

The bar, located at 2120 165th Avenue in Santiago, had flames coming out of the roof when emergency responders arrived.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and keep the flames from spreading.

The owners have announced that the restaurant and bar will be closed while they assess and repair the damage.

The sheriff's office does not suspect arson or any foul play in the incident.

Paul Habstritt - WJON Paul Habstritt - WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt - WJON Paul Habstritt - WJON loading...

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes

LOOK: Best places to live in America Great places to live often have top schools, safe streets, parks, and a sense of community. Stacker compiled a list of the best, using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Aine Givens