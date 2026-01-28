ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Sherburne County Sheriff's deputy is throwing his hat into the ring to become the next sheriff.

Commander of Operations Ben Zawacki has announced he plans to run for the position left vacant when current Sheriff Joel Brott retires at the end of his term.

Zawacki is a 19-year veteran of the sheriff's office. He is a 1996 graduate of Becker High School, went on to get his law enforcement degree from the Alexandria Technical College in 2000, and worked part-time for the Becker Police Department before joining the Princeton Police Department in 2001.

In 2006, Zawacki joined the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, where he's held multiple positions over the years, including Patrol Deputy, School Resource Officer, Drug Task Force Team leader, Investigative Captain, and, most recently, Commander of Operations.

Zawacki has secured the endorsement of Sheriff Brott in his bid for sheriff.

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles