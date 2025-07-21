UPDATE: Big Lake Infant Identified

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- The baby who died in a Big Lake home on Friday has been identified. Commander Ben Zawacki of Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the baby has been ID as Gideon Mwangi, and preliminary autopsy results show he died from bacterial meningitis. First responders were called to a home Friday morning on the report of an infant unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers say paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene. Zawacki says investigators discovered an extremely dirty and cluttered house, black mold in numerous locations, and health officials have deemed the home unlivable. The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.