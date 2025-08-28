The Big Lake Police Department are reporting a theft after a business was entered by breaking a glass door. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says suspects broke into an on-site ATM and stole cash. She says a 3rd suspect was waiting in a vehicle which was described as a small red SUV.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.