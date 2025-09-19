Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash Near St. Cloud

SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) -- A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle southeast of St. Cloud on Thursday.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a man who lives in the area of the 8600 block of 17th Street SE came home from work to find his mailbox had been destroyed. The homeowner found an overturned vehicle nearby and a man who was dead in the ditch.

The sheriff's office says the driver has been identified as 42-year-old Scott Kampa.

Investigators believe Kampa left the road, hit the mailbox, and rolled. Kampa was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest in a nearby wooded area.

