Motorcycle Accident Claims Life In Sherburne County

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider has died after crashing his bike on Thursday night. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says at about 11:15 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 27-year-old Andrew Steadman of Princeton crashed at 146th Street and 285th Avenue southwest of Princeton, killing him. Commander Ben Zawacki says witnesses saw Steadman traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash, and investigators found a helmet in the road near the crash site. Zawacki says the investigation into the incident is ongoing to determine whether alcohol could have played a role.

