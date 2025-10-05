Injuries Reported After Two Cars Collide Near Princeton Area

Paul Habstritt, WJON

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a crash near Princeton on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:30 p.m., a car being driven by 82-year-old Terrace Harris of Milaca was going south on Highway 169, and an SUV being driven by 82-year-old Edgar Toensing of Coon Rapids was crossing the highway from 305th Avenue when they crashed. Toensing, and a passenger in his vehicle, 81-year-old Janet Toensing of Coon Rapids, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Harris was injured in the crash, but he did not need to go to the hospital for treatment.

