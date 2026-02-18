CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Clear Lake Township on Tuesday morning.

Sherburne County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to the 3100 block of River Road Southeast at around 6:25 a.m. on a report of a trailer fire. Authorities arrived to find a trailer fully engulfed.

After fire crews extinguished the flames, investigators discovered a body inside the trailer's remains. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the person and determine their cause of death.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

