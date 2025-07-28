Investigation Underway After Boy Fatally Struck in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car vs pedestrian crash that killed a 10-year-old boy Monday morning.

Details are limited, but Commander Ben Zawacki says the boy was riding his bike in Becker just before 8:00 a.m. when he was struck at Brenda Boulevard and Edgewood Street.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zawacki said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The identities of the boy and the driver of the vehicle will be released at a later time.

