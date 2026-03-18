Sherburne County Warns of Sophisticated Email Scam
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam that's targeting the county's planning and zoning department.
The sheriff's office heard from someone who applied for a land use permit and was targeted by scammers.
The caller said they were sent an email by someone impersonating city and county planning and zoning officials. The victim was coerced to send the money through a wire transfer, peer-to-peer payment, or cryptocurrency.
The sheriff says the emails appear very convincing, even referencing accurate permit details like addresses and case numbers. The scammers are also including details from public records like employees' names, job titles, and information from the permit applications.
Residents who receive an email request for payment are urged to call (763) 765-4450 to verify the information.
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