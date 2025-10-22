Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as St. Cloud Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man whose body was found in the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon has been identified as 30-year-old Abdishakur Abdifatah Ahmed of St. Cloud.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's office says two kayakers spotted Ahmed's body in the river near the Beaver Islands.

Rescue personnel from the St. Cloud Police and Fire Departments were able to remove his body and send it to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The sheriff's office says there were no signs of trauma and doesn't suspect foul play. The official cause and manner of death are pending laboratory tests.

