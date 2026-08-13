Morrison County Moped Rider Hospitalized After Curve Sends Him Into Ditch

Morrison County Moped Rider Hospitalized After Curve Sends Him Into Ditch

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

BOWLUS (WJON News) -- A Foley man was hurt when he crashed his moped in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 238 in Two Rivers Township near Bowlus.

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Seventy-three-year-old Timothy Bogen was traveling east on Highway 238 just past 100th Avenue when he took a curve too fast and went down in the south ditch.  His face hit a street sign.

Bogen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  He was not wearing a helmet.  Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.

Sparky Seal

In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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