BOWLUS (WJON News) -- A Foley man was hurt when he crashed his moped in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 238 in Two Rivers Township near Bowlus.

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Seventy-three-year-old Timothy Bogen was traveling east on Highway 238 just past 100th Avenue when he took a curve too fast and went down in the south ditch. His face hit a street sign.

Bogen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.