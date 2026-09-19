LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can take a step back in time at a newly opened attraction next weekend. The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum is hosting Civil War Saturday on September 26th with a full day of living history, demonstrations, programs, and exhibits exploring the state's Civil War History.

The day will include Civil War artillery and infantry firing demonstrations, recruiting and drill demonstrations, photography, tintype, a sanitary fair and apothecary, guided tours of the museum's Civil War Gallery, and a special exhibit of Civil War arms. People will also have opportunities to "Meet President Lincoln" and participate in recruit drills.

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Executive Director Randal Dietrich says Civil War Saturday is an important part of the museum's commitment to programming that brings Minnesota's military history to life:

"Programs like this give visitors an opportunity to explore Minnesota's history and better understand the rich contributions Minnesotans have made to our state and nation."

Civil War Saturday at the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum starts at 10:00 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony and will end at 4:00 p.m. with a flag-lowering ceremony. More information can be found at mnvetmuseum.org. The museum is located at 21702 Haven Road in Little Falls.

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