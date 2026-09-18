The city of St. Cloud will be holding a city council study session on the city's use of flock and ALPR cameras. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson says Police Chief Jeff Oxton will be going through how the St. Cloud Police Department uses these cameras. The event will be held at 4:30pm in the St. Cloud City Council board room and is open to the public. The event is not a public hearing.

Public Event at City Hall

Anderson says the event will describe what the technology does, what it doesn't do, usage, access, and audit results from the State. He had previously stated that the city of St. Cloud has approximately 12 flock cameras at high traffic locations throughout the city.

Lincoln Center, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Lincoln Center, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Homeless Discussion

Mayor Anderson met with eastside St. Cloud residents recently to discuss the Lincoln Center homeless shelter. He says the discussion was to give residents information about the facility and the city's policies on homeless, rules on trespass and how to reach out for help if the situation would warrant it.

Homeless During the Winter Months

The homeless problem in St. Cloud is not unique to St. Cloud but Anderson says the problem becomes more challenging in the winter months. He says the city of Brainerd has a homeless shelter but closing it during the winter months. Anderson suggests that many of those individuals make their way to St. Cloud for the winter. The homeless shelters in St. Cloud are at capacity with some shelters allowing for overflow beds during the winter. A new homeless shelter will be opening in St. Cloud on 1st Street South across from Brigitte's Cafe. That shelter is Avivo Village and Anderson says Avivo has a long history as a non-profit and carries numerous rules and guidelines before homeless can gain access.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part radio town hall with Jake Anderson, click below.