Planned road construction work on 22nd Street South is St. Cloud has been put on hold for this year. It is now planned to start in the spring of 2027. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson. He says notices have been sent out to property owners along 22nd Street South of the decision to delay the project.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Reason for Delay

The reason for the delay is because the 24-inch water main pipe that is needed at the foundation of the project hasn't arrived and won't until September 1st. That doesn't give crews enough time to complete the project before cold weather and/or snow arrives. Anderson says a few years ago there was a water main break on the south side of St. Cloud along Cooper Avenue which impacted numerous residents in the southside of the city. He says the 24-inch pipe along 22nd Street would create a redundancy that would prevent that type of problem from happening in the future.

Cost of Project

Anderson says the 24-inch pipe is a custom pipe and there were some issues with the fabrication of the pipe, which caused this delay. The cost of the project is $6 Million and Anderson says there are some state and Federal dollars attached to the project. He says that money will still be available if the project is done in 2027. The 22nd Street South project from Cooper Avenue to Oak Grove Road is set for a complete reconstruct in 2027 and it will include curb and cutter, storm water and sidewalks.

Pantown Neighborhood Road Project

The northside St. Cloud Pantown Neighborhood project continues this summer. Anderson says that project is progressing well and should be done in October or November. He says it is possible some finishing touches will need to be completed in the spring of 2027.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Anderson, click below.