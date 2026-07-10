22nd Street South in St. Cloud will be closed Saturday and Sunday (July 11-12). That according to St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson, who joined me on WJON for a Radio Town Hall. Anderson says Xcel will be relocating their power poles. He says this is part of the larger construction project that has been delayed until the spring of 2027.

22nd Street South

Road work on 22nd Street South has been delayed due to waiting for a 24-inch water main pipe, which Anderson says is an unusual size. He says that pipe must to laid first so the rest of the project can start. He explains it cannot start until that pipe arrives. Anderson doesn't expect the 22nd Street South project to start until spring of 2027...it was initially set to start in early June. 22nd Street South is scheduled for a complete reconstruct which includes curb and gutter and sidewalks.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Herbergers Building

Anderson and city officials will be meeting with the new owners of the Herbergers building downtown next week. At that point they will have a better idea of the intentions of the new owners. The Herbergers building was sold at auction recently.

E-bikes and E-scooters

The amount of residents using e-bikes and e-scooters has increased in the summer months. Anderson would like to see the legislature take a look at the laws on the books next legislative session to help clarify what is allowed and what isn't.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Jake, click below.