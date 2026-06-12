St. Cloud Updates on 22nd Street South and 322nd Street

The city of St. Cloud is excited about $3 Million allocated to the fixing of 322nd Street in the northwest portion of St. Cloud. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson joined me on WJON. He says the state legislature allocated $3 Million for the project that Anderson says will cost approximately $7 to $10 Million. Anderson says he and Stearns County officials have reached out to Congressman Emmer and Senators Klobuchar and Smith in hopes of securing the money needed to fund the project.

322nd Street Project

Anderson says 322nd Street sees more traffic than what the road was equipped to accommodate. 322nd Street is in northwest St. Cloud but also Le Sauk Township and St. Wendel Township. Anderson says St. Cloud is responsible for about a quarter of the project but townships have trouble funding projects like this so St. Cloud is taking the lead in pursuing the money. 322nd Street connects residents of Sartell, St. Joseph and St. Cloud.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

22nd Street South

A significant road construction project in the city, 22nd Street South has been delayed due to waiting for a 24-inch water main pipe, which Anderson says is an unusual size. He says that pipe must to laid first so the rest of the project can start. He explains it cannot start until that pipe arrives. Anderson doesn't expect the 22nd Street South project to start until July...it was initially set to start in early June. 22nd Street South is scheduled for a complete reconstruct which includes curb and gutter and sidewalks.

Space Shuttle

The replica space shuttle that was donated to the city a couple of years ago remains in storage. Anderson believes the shuttle is being stored in 2 sections with some of it located at the city's Public Works facility on the east side of St. Cloud while the other section is being stored in a private location. Anderson would like to see the shuttle displayed in a prominent place in the community.

Swans

The swans who were kept near Lake George in Eastman Park died last year and the city choose to not spend the money to replace them. Anderson says he enjoyed having the swans in the community but felt tax payer dollars could be used for other things. I asked if a fountain in the center of Lake George could ever return? Anderson says never say never, but money is the main sticking point.

Jay Caldwell photo Jay Caldwell photo

Wading Pools

The city of St. Cloud has two operational wading pools and they are expected to open next week. Anderson says the pools and Rotary and Seeberger. The Pantown Park wading pool is no longer in use. Anderson says it is possible a splash pad could replace it at some point.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Jake Anderson, click below.