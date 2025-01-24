New St. Cloud Mayor Talks Parking and Downtown

St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson has been on the job for just over a week and he made his first appearance on WJON after assuming those duties. He will appear on WJON from 8:10-8:50 every other Friday for radio town hall meetings to discuss issues and take calls and emails from listeners.

During today's program Anderson talked about the appointment of Fire Chief Matt Love to Interim City Administrator and the process to find a permanent replacement. He is targeting March to have the new City Administrator hired.

Anderson discussed downtown parking and indicated parking meters aren't going away anytime soon. He talked about the opportunity that's in front of the city with court facilities and the jail set to move out of downtown. Anderson also discussed 2 water main breaks in the city and reason for it. Jake's next radio town hall meeting will be Friday February 7.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Jake Anderson, it is available below.