ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection has announced an open seat in Minnesota's Tenth Judicial District.

The seat will be chambered in Buffalo in Wright County with the elevation of Judge John Bowen to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The application window is open now until the end of business on October 8th.

Based on state statute, the commission will consider applicants based on integrity, maturity, judicial temperament, legal knowledge, experience, and other qualifications.

Anyone wishing to apply may request an application from the Commission on Judicial Selection by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor via email, and the application should be addressed to the chair of the commission, Erin Sindberg Porter.

The judges of the Tenth Judicial District have offered to provide informational interviews to prospective candidates.

The commission plans to hold formal interviews later in October.

Did Anyone Watch These TV Shows in the 1980s and 1990s? While you might think “watching while distracted” is a modern habit, even back in the day the TV was just… there, humming along while you did other things. These were the shows that weren’t exactly “must-see TV,” more like “might-see TV” — part of the culture, but you had to wonder: who was actually watching? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz