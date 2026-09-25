St. Cloud Public Services Has This Warning About Lithium Ion Batteries

Lithium ion batteries have been responsible for the starting of many fires throughout the country as they have appeared in recycling and landfills. St. Cloud Assistant Public Services Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says 6 months ago the city of St. Cloud had a lithium ion battery in one of their recycling trucks start to smoke and smolder. Legatt says staff intervened before it became a bigger problem. He says they located it and threw it in a 5-gallon bucket to put it out the smoke.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Where to Find Lithium Ion Batteries

Lithium ion batteries can be found in cellphones, laptops, golf carts, electric power tools, e-bikes and e-scooters, electric wheelchairs, electric toothbrushes and flashlights. Legatt says if these lithium ion batteries are taken out and compacted in one of their loads they "can basically self ignite". He suggests bringing these batteries to a proper recycling facility, do not throw them in the trash or in your recycling.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Yard Waste

Now we're into fall, Legatt has suggestions as to how everyone should handle yard waste. He says St. Cloud residents can use the white yard waste bags or drop off yard waste at the compost site on the southside of St. Cloud. A permit is needed to use the compost site. The yard waste bags are $1.50 apiece and can be purchased at local convenience and grocery stores. Curbside yard waste pickups take place on Mondays.

What's Accepted

Legatt outlines what should go into the yard waste bags. Items accepted include grass clippings, leaves, acorns, apples, and garden vegetation but no animal waste. He says sticks and branches should be bundled (12 inch diameter X 3 feet) with a yard waste bag attached to them. Legatt says the last day yard waste bags are typically picked up is the Monday before Thanksgiving with the compost site typically closing the Saturday before Thanksgiving. He says this can change based on weather conditions.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Legatt, click below.