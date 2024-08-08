How Best to Dispose of Yard Debris After Storms in St. Cloud

photo - Jay Caldwell

Summer often brings storms and storms can cause damage to trees, yards and beyond.  St. Cloud Assistant Public Services Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON.  He says those with compost site permits can self haul branches and sticks to that location on the south side of St. Cloud.  He indicates twigs and branches are accepted but not whole logs because the city doesn't process them.  Legatt says for those using the curb yard waste program residents are asked to bundle sticks in 12 inch diameter by 4 feet long because it is a length staff can safely handle to get into their trucks.  He says a yard waste bag also needs to be attached to the bundle of sticks.  Legatt explains that stick and twigs should not be put into yard waste bags.

The compost site has been a popular drop off location for used fats, greases and cooking oil.  Legatt says the compost site are far outpacing the other drop off locations in town.  The other locations include city hall, the public works facility and nutrient recover and energy facility.  Legatt says it is great to receive these drop offs so the material can be turned about into energy at the nutrient recovery and energy facility.

Dan and I also spoke about the correct way to recycle materials in St. Cloud.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Legatt, it is available below.

 

 

