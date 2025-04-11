Yard Waste and Compost Guidelines for St. Cloud Residents

The spring weather has led many people to start work on their lawns. St. Cloud Public Works Assistant Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says there are some guidelines as to what should go in the yard waste bags and how sticks, branches and twigs should be prepared for pickup. Legatt says what residents should put in the compostable bags should include light vegetation, grass clipping, leaves and items from garden cleanup. He says twigs, branches and sticks should NOT be included because they are processed separately. Legatt explains twigs, branches and sticks should be bundled separately in no more than 12 inches in diameter by 4 feet long and tied together lightly with twine. He says a yard waste bag should be attached as payment for disposing of it.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Legatt indicates when the crews dump these items at the compost site the twigs, branches and sticks are separated and put on the brush pile to be chipped. He says yard waste bags should be tied but not with zip ties or anything way of tying them because they wouldn't be compostable. Legatt says the clear/white bags are made of corn starch and are completely compostable which means they will eventually break down to dirt.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Compost site is open for the season. It is located on 33rd Street South east of County Road 75 near the St. Cloud Country Club. Legatt says compost permits are available online or in person at St. Cloud City Hall. He says if you buy yours online it will be mailed to you but if you buy it in person at City Hall it will be available immediately. The compost site is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Legatt explains the city is offering wood chips and black dirt for permit holders. He says the compost site is also one of the drop offs spots for cooking fats, oils and greases. Legatt indicates you do not need a compost site permit to drop off cooking fats, oils and greases there. The drop off is located right next to the attendant shack.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Legatt, it is available below.