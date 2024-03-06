Why Some St. Cloud Sidewalks Look Like This

When going for a walk this winter/spring you may have noticed some sidewalks with spray painted pink lines. St. Cloud Public Services Assistant Director Dan Legatt explains the reason for the hot pink spray paint is because these sidewalks are experiencing heaves or tree roots that have caused some unevenness. He says when public works receives calls from residents they go out and spray paint those areas to identify those as hazards. Legatt says they have an inventory of those and will plan to mill those down to even them out.

Dan Legatt explains the process of milling down the sidewalks is not expensive and that they have a machine to handle this. He says crews can take care of 10 to 12 of these jobs a day this spring. Legatt says the hot pink paint is to alert those walking that a hazard is there.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Legatt, it is available below.