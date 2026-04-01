It's technically spring despite the wintry weather forecasted over the next few days. St. Cloud Public Works Assistant Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the compost site will open on Monday April 6 regardless of what happens with the weather this weekend. Legatt also says yard waste bags will be picked up by crews starting Monday April 6.

Compostable Bags

Legatt says what residents should put in the compostable bags should include light vegetation, grass clipping, leaves and items from garden cleanup. He says twigs, branches and sticks should NOT be included because they are processed separately. Legatt explains twigs, branches and sticks should be bundled separately in no more than 12 inches in diameter by 4 feet long and tied together lightly with twine. He says a yard waste bag should be attached as payment for disposing of it.

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Sticks and Twigs

Legatt indicates when the crews dump these items at the compost site the twigs, branches and sticks are separated and put on the brush pile to be chipped. He says yard waste bags should be tied but not with zip ties because they are not compostable. Legatt says the clear/white bags are made of corn starch and are completely compostable which means they will eventually break down to dirt.

Cost For Compost Site

The St. Cloud Compost is located on 33rd Street South east of County Road 75 near the St. Cloud Country Club. Legatt says compost permits are available online or in person at St. Cloud City Hall. The cost for a permit this year has increased from $30 to $40 for St. Cloud residents who use St. Cloud garbage and recycling services. For St. Cloud residents who do not use the refuse and recycling services the cost is now $50. The cost for non residents this year is $80. He says if you buy your permit online it will be mailed to you but if you buy it in person at City Hall it will be available immediately. Legatt says the compost site costs quite a bit to operate and has been become more so due to ash tree debris and disposal. St. Cloud is listed as an infested area for Emerald Ash Borer.

Compost Site

The compost site is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hours Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays are from 12pm-6pm, Fridays 12pm-7pm, and Saturdays from 9am-5pm. Legatt explains the city is offering wood chips and black dirt for permit holders. He says the compost site is also one of the drop offs spots for cooking fats, oils and greases. Legatt indicates you do not need a compost site permit to drop off cooking fats, oils and greases there. The drop off is located right next to the attendant shack. If there is a severe weather watch or warning the compost site will not be staffed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Legatt, click below.