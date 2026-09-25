Nearly 385,000 Minnesota Absentee Ballots Distributed In First Six Days Of Voting

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- In the first six days of voting, local election officials in Minnesota have distributed nearly 385,000 absentee and mail ballots. To date, 8,400 voters have cast their ballots in person, and 3,900 have returned their ballots by mail.

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During the 2022 election, 11,380 Minnesotans cast their ballots in person or by mail during the first week of voting.

The Office of the Secretary of State will update absentee voting data each week through the fall. There are three ways to vote in Minnesota: by mail, early in person, or in-person on Election Day. To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently in jail for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes their right to vote.

Voters can reach the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State at 1-877-600 VOTE or by texting 651-217-3862.