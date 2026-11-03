Stearns County Opens New Veterans Services Office in Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- Stearns County is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for the new Veterans Services Office in Melrose.
The new office was made possible through a partnership with the city of Melrose to provide a permanent space after the previous office closed several years ago.
Since then, Stearns County has been serving veterans through monthly outreach visits at the Melrose American Legion. The new Veteran Services Office is inside the Melrose City Center and expands access to services for veterans in western Stearns County.
The satellite office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are available in the mornings, with walk-ins taken from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The office will be closed on the second and third Tuesdays of each month for outreach services.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at Noon on Monday and is open to everyone.
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