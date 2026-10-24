Stearns County Expands Early Voting Access With Multiple Sites Opening Tuesday

Stearns County Expands Early Voting Access With Multiple Sites Opening Tuesday

Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images

STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Residents of more area cities will have the chance to take part in early voting starting on Tuesday. Stearns County says it is opening more locations for voters to cast their ballots in cities throughout the county.

Nine Communities Now Offering Early Voting Throughout Stearns County

In addition to St. Cloud City Hall and the Stearns County Government Center in Waite Park, there will be sites open in Melrose, Paynesville, Cold Spring, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, Sartell, and Sauk Centre.  Early voting will be available on Tuesday, October 31st, and on November 2nd during each city's regular office hours.

READ MORE:  Stearns County Opens Early Voting Ahead Of November Midterm Elections

People can contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office with any questions. See below for the full list of additional early voting locations in Stearns County and the hours the sites are open.

Early Voting Comes To Melrose, Paynesville, Cold Spring, And Four More

  • Melrose City Center – Countywide Ballots
    225 1st St NE, Melrose, MN 56352
    Open:  10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
    Open:  10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
    Open:  11/2 (Mon) | 8:00 AM - 5 PM
  • Paynesville City HallCountywide Ballots
    221 Washburne Ave, Paynesville, MN 56362
    Open:  10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
    Open:  10/31 (Sat) 9:00 AM - 3 PM
    Open:  11/2 (Mon) 8:30 AM - 5 PM
  • St. Augusta City HallCity Residents Only
    1914 250th St, St. Augusta, MN 56301
    Open:  10/27 (Tue) – 10/29 (Thu) | 7 AM - 4:30 PM
    Open:  10/30 (Fri) | 7 AM - 11 AM
    Open:  10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
    Open:  11/2 (Mon) | 7 AM - 5 PM
  • St. Joseph Government CenterCity Residents Only
    75 Callaway St E, St. Joseph, MN 56374
    Open:  10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8 AM - 4:30 PM
    Open:  10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
    Open:  11/2 (Mon) | 8 AM - 5 PM
  • Sartell City HallCity Residents Only
    125 Pinecone Rd N, Sartell, MN 56377
    Open:  10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 7:30 AM - 4 PM
    Open:  10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
    Open:  11/2 (Mon) | 7:30 AM - 5 PM
  • Sauk Centre City HallCity Residents Only
    320 Oak St. S., Sauk Centre, MN 56378
    Open:  10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8 AM - 4:30 PM
    Open:  10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
    Open:  11/2 (Mon) | 8 AM - 5 PM

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Filed Under: Stearns County, voting
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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