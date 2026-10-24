Stearns County Expands Early Voting Access With Multiple Sites Opening Tuesday
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Residents of more area cities will have the chance to take part in early voting starting on Tuesday. Stearns County says it is opening more locations for voters to cast their ballots in cities throughout the county.
Nine Communities Now Offering Early Voting Throughout Stearns County
In addition to St. Cloud City Hall and the Stearns County Government Center in Waite Park, there will be sites open in Melrose, Paynesville, Cold Spring, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, Sartell, and Sauk Centre. Early voting will be available on Tuesday, October 31st, and on November 2nd during each city's regular office hours.
READ MORE: Stearns County Opens Early Voting Ahead Of November Midterm Elections
People can contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office with any questions. See below for the full list of additional early voting locations in Stearns County and the hours the sites are open.
Early Voting Comes To Melrose, Paynesville, Cold Spring, And Four More
- Melrose City Center – Countywide Ballots
225 1st St NE, Melrose, MN 56352
Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 8:00 AM - 5 PM
- Paynesville City Hall – Countywide Ballots
221 Washburne Ave, Paynesville, MN 56362
Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Open: 10/31 (Sat) 9:00 AM - 3 PM
Open: 11/2 (Mon) 8:30 AM - 5 PM
- Cold Spring - ROCORI District Educational Facility – City Residents Only
527 Main St., Cold Spring, MN 56320
Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9:00 AM - 3 PM
Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 7:30 AM - 5 PM
- St. Augusta City Hall – City Residents Only
1914 250th St, St. Augusta, MN 56301
Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/29 (Thu) | 7 AM - 4:30 PM
Open: 10/30 (Fri) | 7 AM - 11 AM
Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 7 AM - 5 PM
- St. Joseph Government Center – City Residents Only
75 Callaway St E, St. Joseph, MN 56374
Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8 AM - 4:30 PM
Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 8 AM - 5 PM
- Sartell City Hall – City Residents Only
125 Pinecone Rd N, Sartell, MN 56377
Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 7:30 AM - 4 PM
Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 7:30 AM - 5 PM
- Sauk Centre City Hall – City Residents Only
320 Oak St. S., Sauk Centre, MN 56378
Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8 AM - 4:30 PM
Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM
Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 8 AM - 5 PM
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