STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Residents of more area cities will have the chance to take part in early voting starting on Tuesday. Stearns County says it is opening more locations for voters to cast their ballots in cities throughout the county.

Nine Communities Now Offering Early Voting Throughout Stearns County

In addition to St. Cloud City Hall and the Stearns County Government Center in Waite Park, there will be sites open in Melrose, Paynesville, Cold Spring, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, Sartell, and Sauk Centre. Early voting will be available on Tuesday, October 31st, and on November 2nd during each city's regular office hours.

READ MORE: Stearns County Opens Early Voting Ahead Of November Midterm Elections

People can contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office with any questions. See below for the full list of additional early voting locations in Stearns County and the hours the sites are open.

Early Voting Comes To Melrose, Paynesville, Cold Spring, And Four More

Melrose City Center – Countywide Ballots

225 1st St NE, Melrose, MN 56352

Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM

Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 8:00 AM - 5 PM

225 1st St NE, Melrose, MN 56352 Paynesville City Hall – Countywide Ballots

221 Washburne Ave, Paynesville, MN 56362

Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Open: 10/31 (Sat) 9:00 AM - 3 PM

Open: 11/2 (Mon) 8:30 AM - 5 PM

Cold Spring - ROCORI District Educational Facility – City Residents Only

527 Main St., Cold Spring, MN 56320

Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9:00 AM - 3 PM

Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 7:30 AM - 5 PM

St. Augusta City Hall – City Residents Only

1914 250th St, St. Augusta, MN 56301

Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/29 (Thu) | 7 AM - 4:30 PM

Open: 10/30 (Fri) | 7 AM - 11 AM

Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM

Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 7 AM - 5 PM

St. Joseph Government Center – City Residents Only

75 Callaway St E, St. Joseph, MN 56374

Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8 AM - 4:30 PM

Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM

Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 8 AM - 5 PM

Sartell City Hall – City Residents Only

125 Pinecone Rd N, Sartell, MN 56377

Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 7:30 AM - 4 PM

Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM

Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 7:30 AM - 5 PM

Sauk Centre City Hall – City Residents Only

320 Oak St. S., Sauk Centre, MN 56378

Open: 10/27 (Tue) – 10/30 (Fri) | 8 AM - 4:30 PM

Open: 10/31 (Sat) | 9 AM - 3 PM

Open: 11/2 (Mon) | 8 AM - 5 PM

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