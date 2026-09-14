The Stearns County Justice Center has started its build up on the west side of St. Cloud. Stearns County Commissioner Tarryl Clark joined me on WJON. She says the elevator shaft for the courts building is being constructed right now with walls going up on the courts building and jailhouse facility. Clark says courts will have multiple floors while the jail will be exclusively on 1 floor.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Project Details

The new Stearns County Justice Center will be located northeast of County Road 75 and County Road 134. The project is valued at $290-million, is approximately 428,000 to 482,000-square-foot complex and is funded by a voter-approved 3/8-cent sales tax. The facility will include a 270-bed jail, 11 courtrooms, the Sheriff's Office, the County Attorney's Office, and Emergency Management.

Construction Plan

Clark says the construction progress is "very exciting". She says work will continue on the facility through the winter months with the expectation that the facility will open in 2029. Clark is impressed with the detailed plan put together by the construction supervisor and site manager.

County Road Projects

County road construction projects are wrapping in Stearns County this fall. Clark says Stearns County is working on their 5-year road project plan. She expects more details to become available in regards to this next month. Clark also believes attaining money to build a southside bridge across the Mississippi River on the southside of St. Cloud near 33rd Street South, that could connect to Highway 10, is still something the counties involved and city of St. Cloud would like to see.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tarryl Clark, click below.