Stearns County Finds no Errors in Post-election Review
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Canvassing Board completed a post-election review of the 2026 State General Election on Monday.
The review was held at the Stearns County Service Center with several members of the public in attendance.
Precincts Picked at Random for Review Count
The canvassing board randomly selected four precincts to review for possible errors. After the review of St. Anthony Township, St. Martin Township, St. Rosa City, and Sartell City, Precinct 5, no errors were found.
Hand Count Matches Voting Machines
The board compared ballots counted by voting equipment with a hand count conducted by election officials and confirmed the voting equipment accurately counted the ballots in those precincts.
State Law Guides Election Officials
The post-election review process is conducted in accordance with Minnesota election law and serves as an additional measure to verify the accuracy and integrity of election results.
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