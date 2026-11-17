ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Canvassing Board completed a post-election review of the 2026 State General Election on Monday.

The review was held at the Stearns County Service Center with several members of the public in attendance.

Precincts Picked at Random for Review Count

The canvassing board randomly selected four precincts to review for possible errors. After the review of St. Anthony Township, St. Martin Township, St. Rosa City, and Sartell City, Precinct 5, no errors were found.

Hand Count Matches Voting Machines

The board compared ballots counted by voting equipment with a hand count conducted by election officials and confirmed the voting equipment accurately counted the ballots in those precincts.

State Law Guides Election Officials

The post-election review process is conducted in accordance with Minnesota election law and serves as an additional measure to verify the accuracy and integrity of election results.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker